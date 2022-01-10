IRS urges Americans to file taxes online to avoid refund delays

mediaphotos | E+ | Getty Images

Ahead of the 2022 tax season, the IRS has urged all Americans to file their 2021 tax returns online and as soon as possible to avoid delays in processing and receiving any refund they're owed. "Planning for the nation's filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a Monday statement. "The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays." The agency reiterated that there are no plans to extend the filing deadline of April 18. It also announced it will start to accept 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24. More from Invest in You:

The 'Great Resignation' is being led by low-wage and minority workers

Why 26% of Americans expect their financial situation to be worse in 2022

How these entrepreneurs reinvented themselves after quitting their jobs The average tax refund in 2020 was more than $2,800, according to the IRS. This year, the agency expects more than 160 million individual tax returns to be filed during the season. What to know about delays The agency has a few tips for people to aid a smooth tax season, including filing electronically, using direct deposit and making sure you have all applicable letters from the IRS before submitting your return. "Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year," said Rettig. The IRS Free File program, which is available to taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2021, will open on Jan. 14, the agency said. In addition, many other tax-filing software programs will be available for people to use for the Jan. 24 start of the season.

Those who received an economic impact payment or the advance child tax credit last year should be extra-careful before filing, Rettig said. The IRS is sending out letters to recipients in January that should be used to accurately prepare returns. "People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays," said Rettig. The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers who file electronically, choose direct deposit and have no issues with their tax return will receive their refund within 21 days. Now is the time to ask for help

krisanapong detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images