'You definitely don't want to be guessing this year.' Here's how to access IRS transcripts that can help avoid delays

This tax-filing season is expected to be difficult, as the IRS works through millions of unprocessed returns, according to a report from the National Taxpayer Advocate.

An error-free return may avoid delays, and IRS transcripts can help, tax experts say.

While most who file electronically and use direct deposit will see refunds issued within 21 days, mistakes can halt the process by flagging your return for a manual review.

There was a flood of roughly 9 million "math error" notices from the IRS from Jan. 1 through July 15, 2021, with 7.4 million caused by stimulus payment mistakes.

What's worse, there were fewer than 15,000 workers to handle the 240 million incoming calls during the first half of 2021, which is one person for every 16,000 calls.