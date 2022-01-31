What to do if your company stock options are underwater

Jamie Grill | Getty Images

Loading chart...

Of course, IPOs also have the potential for lucrative returns. But if you exercised stock options and prices are down, you may be wondering what to do next. Here's what to consider, according to financial experts.

Pivot your exercise strategy

One of the first steps is to review the grant date to see when your remaining stock options expire, said Chelsea Ransom-Cooper, a New York-based CFP and managing partner at Zenith Wealth Partners. "A lot of people don't know that they have 10 years from grant," she said. "So they feel as though they have to exercise during their vesting window." However, taking more time during volatile periods may be reassuring, Ransom-Cooper said.

For example, rather than buying a certain number of shares each year, you may pivot, depending on price targets and potential growth, she said. "The challenge is not a lot of people stay at a company for 10 years," Ransom-Cooper said. If you're not planning to stay long-term, you may only have 90 days after leaving to exercise remaining stock options, she said. But it may become a bargaining chip since you'll compare future equity offers to what you're leaving behind.

How to handle underwater company stock

If you're worried about volatility after exercising stock options, you may consider a so-called collar, designed to cap losses and gains, said McKenna at Darrow Wealth Management, with the cost hinging on the length of protection. A collar involves two contracts: buying a put option, allowing you to sell if the stock drops to a specific price, and selling a call option, permitting the owner to buy the stock once it rises to a pre-determined price, both during set time periods. The income from the call may help to offset the cost of the put.

The best advice I can give people is don't pre-spend the proceeds. Kristin McKenna Managing director at Darrow Wealth Management