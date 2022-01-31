Sony to buy video game maker Bungie in $3.6 billion deal as video game consolidation heats up

A gamer plays the video game 'Destiny 2' developed by Bungie Studios and published by Activision during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has agreed to acquire video game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion, adding to a flurry of video game consolidation this month.

Bungie is the developer behind the multiplayer shooter games Destiny and Halo, the latter of which it developed until 2010. Bungie was acquired by Microsoft in 2000 and split from Microsoft in 2007.

While smaller than both Take-Two's $12.7 billion deal for Zynga and Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard this month, Sony is acquiring the company that, with Halo, helped launch Microsoft's first Xbox in 2001.

The "Halo" franchise has been developed by Microsoft's 343 Industries since 2011. The latest game, Halo Infinite, launched on Xbox and Windows in 2021.

"Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world's most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people's desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world," said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation, in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.