UK investigation into Downing Street Covid lockdown parties finds ‘failures of leadership’

LONDON — The interim findings of an investigation into Covid-19 lockdown-breaking parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence have sharply criticized the culture in Downing Street.

The 12-page interim report, published in a redacted form on the government's website on Monday, makes clear that lockdown parties "should not have been allowed to take place," while others "should not have been allowed to develop as they did."

In a series of damning conclusions, senior civil servant Sue Gray's partial findings said there were "failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times" and some of the behavior was "difficult to justify."

It also found that the excessive consumption of alcohol was "not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time" and some staff had wanted to raise concerns about behaviors they witnessed but felt unable to do so.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time," the report said.

Gray said it had not been possible to provide a meaningful report after the Metropolitan Police had controversially asked her to make "minimal reference" to parties they are also investigating.

The Met's move provoked a backlash from British lawmakers who accused the police of attempting to affect the political process and to "whitewash" the report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to deliver a statement to Parliament at 3:30 p.m. London time, before addressing all Conservative Party lawmakers in a meeting later this evening.

After multiple reports of various gatherings and alleged parties in government buildings, the latest disclosure in recent weeks was that an event was held during lockdown to celebrate Johnson's birthday on June 19, 2020.

Johnson has so far resisted calls to resign from across the political spectrum, despite public anger over a long and growing list of alleged lockdown breaches.