Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Exxon Mobil, AMC Entertainment, UPS and more

A medical worker wearing a mask walks near the AMC movie theater in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Exxon Mobil – Exxon shares advanced more than 5% after the company's fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' estimates. The oil giant earned $2.05 per share on an adjusted basis, which was ahead of the $1.93 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $84.97 billion, which was below the expected $91.85 billion. The company said it paid down $9 billion in debt during the period, bringing its debt level to prepandemic levels.

UPS – Shares of the delivery company surged 13% following the company's fourth-quarter results and upbeat guidance. The company earned an adjusted $3.59 per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $3.10. Revenue also topped expectations, and UPS announced a 49% dividend increase.

AMC Entertainment – Shares of the movie theater chain surged more than 11% after the company announced fourth-quarter preliminary results that topped expectations. AMC said it was able to cap off 2021 with "the strongest quarter in two years," which was led by movies like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."



Sirius XM – Shares of the satellite radio and streaming audio service company jumped more than 3% after a better-than-expected earnings report. Sirius beat estimates by a penny with quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also surpassed expectations. Sirius also announced a special dividend of 25 cents per share.

Carnival Corp. — Shares of the major cruise operators rose in midday trading on Tuesday. Carnival Corp. added more than 5%. Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean rose 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively.

Pitney Bowes — Shares of the mailing company cratered 15% in midday trading after missing Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings. Pitney Bowes reported EPS of 6 cents per share, below the 11 cents per share forecasted by analysts, according to Refinitiv.