Covid will always be an epidemic virus — not an endemic one, scientist warns

Covid-19 will never become an endemic illness and will always behave like an epidemic virus, an expert in biosecurity has warned.

Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, told CNBC that although endemic disease can occur in very large numbers, the number of cases does not change rapidly as seen with the coronavirus.

"If case numbers do change [with an endemic disease], it is slowly, typically over years," she said via email. "Epidemic diseases, on the other hand, rise rapidly over periods of days to weeks."

Scientists use a mathematical equation, the so-called R naught (or R0), to assess how quickly a disease is spreading. The R0 indicates how many people will catch a disease from an infected person, with experts at Imperial College London estimating omicron's could be higher than 3.

If a disease's R0 is greater than 1, growth is exponential, meaning the virus is becoming more prevalent and the conditions for an epidemic are present, MacIntyre said.

"The public health goal is to keep the effective R — which is R0 modified by interventions such as vaccines, masks or other mitigations — below 1," she told CNBC. "But if the R0 is higher than 1, we typically see recurrent epidemic waves for respiratory transmitted epidemic infections."

MacIntyre noted that this is the pattern that was seen with smallpox for centuries and is still seen with measles and influenza. It's also the pattern unfolding with Covid, she added, for which we have seen four major waves in the past two years.

"Covid will not magically turn into a malaria-like endemic infection where levels stay constant for long periods," she argued. "It will keep causing epidemic waves, driven by waning vaccine immunity, new variants that escape vaccine protection, unvaccinated pockets, births and migration."