Homeland Security official Vance Callender on administrative leave after raid on Michigan home, lawyer says

Vance Callender, special agent in charge over Michigan and Ohio for Homeland Security Investigations.

A top Homeland Security Investigations official went on administrative leave after his Michigan home was raided last week by authorities, his lawyer said Wednesday.

The reason for the raid remains unknown.

The lawyer for HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Vance Callender in a text message to CNBC, also said, "We have entered into a dialogue with the investigators."

"Mr. Callender wants to clarify and resolve the unconfirmed allegations," said the attorney, Nick Oberheiden, who did not describe those allegations.

"To not impede the investigation, he is on administrative leave," Oberheiden said.

The lawyer's latest comments came a day after the news broke that more than a dozen law-enforcement officers had raided Callender's home in Royal Oak, Mich., last Friday, and removed several items from the residence.

The 49-year-old Callender, who has served as the top HSI agent in Michigan and Ohio since 2020, was not at home during the raid, and has not been seen around the house for more than a month or so, a neighbor said.

But Callender's wife Brooke was present when officers searched the residence, according to the neighbor.