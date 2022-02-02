Washington Football Team officially renamed Washington Commanders, ending a search that took more than one year

The Washington Football Team officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders.

The change was revealed by team president Jason Wright, who appeared on NBC's Today Show Wednesday morning. The announcement ends a search that took more than one year after the club ditched its former name – the "Redskins" – in July 2020 after corporate sponsors including FedEx threatened to pull business. Critics have long complained the name was demeaning to Native Americans.

Washington joins the Cleveland Guardians, which had previously removed logos mimicking Native Americans. The Major League Baseball franchise changed its name last July – dropping the "Indians" after critics argued it was racist. The Guardians name goes into effect for the 2022 MLB season.

Wright has said a new team identity would start the process of increasing the value of the club, which is still repairing its image after workplace misconduct allegations.

But despite a rollercoaster year in 2021, which saw team owner Dan Snyder step away, and the team missing playoffs for the 17th time in his 23 years of ownership, Washington remains the fifth most valuable National Football League franchise at $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Wright said the team considered the name "Wolves" which was a fan favorite, but "trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," he wrote in a blog post on Jan. 4. "And without Wolves, variations like Red Wolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons," he said.