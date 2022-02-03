Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower amid lingering growth concerns and geopolitical tensions

Employees work in the trading room at the Daiwa Securities Group Inc. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade lower on Thursday amid some lingering concerns about global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 0.52% in early trade as most sectors traded lower. Shares of major miners, however, rose as Rio Tinto advanced 0.55%, Fortescue was up 0.98% and BHP added 1.18%.

Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly lower open in Japan, where the benchmark index rose 1.68% in the previous session.

A number of major markets, including those on the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, remain shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Thursday's session in Asia followed overnight gains on Wall Street, which were driven by a jump in tech shares.