U.S. to move 3,000 troops closer to Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon will move some of its Europe-based forces further east and deploy additional U.S.-based troops to Europe, as the security situation on Ukraine's border with Russia continues to deteriorate.

President Joe Biden will send 2,000 troops in the U.S. to Poland and Germany, where they will join other troops, NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official. Another 1,000 who are already in Europe will be moved to Romania, the official added.

"These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves. They respond to current conditions," the official told NBC News.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

The deployment comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border with Russia and northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.

Last week, the Pentagon's top officials warned that the aftermath of a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "horrific."

"Given the type of forces that are arrayed, the ground maneuver forces, the artillery, the ballistic missiles, the air forces, all of it packaged together. If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties," Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday.

"It would be horrific," added Milley.