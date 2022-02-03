CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse: Here are 16 stocks with upside 'looming' this year

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Sunrun, Facebook, Boeing, Etsy & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProAnalysts see Alphabet soaring as much as 41% after blowout earnings
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProBTIG downgrades PayPal after disappointing guidance, says stock is now a 'show me' story
Jesse Pound
Read More