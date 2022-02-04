Amazon's profit engines are humming, cushioning the blow from the retail slowdown

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks at the 2019 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Texas, on March 11, 2019.

Amazon just reported its slowest revenue growth in over four years and missed estimates. But investors found plenty of relief elsewhere.

That's because cloud computing and advertising, the areas where Amazon generates the heftiest profits, showed rapid expansion.

Amazon Web Services, which provides remote computing, storage and database services, reported a revenue jump of almost 40% from a year ago to $17.8 billion, beating the $17.37 billion expected by analysts. AWS' operating income of $5.29 billion accounted for more than 100% of Amazon's total operating profit for the quarter.

Amazon also surprised investors by breaking out advertising as a separate business for the first time. Ad revenue jumped 32% to $9.7 billion, almost equaling Google's ad growth rate for the quarter. Until now, Amazon has grouped ads into its "other" business segment, leaving analysts and investors guessing about its size.

"The story for the fourth quarter is different from the second and third quarter to the extent that the high-margin businesses — cloud computing and advertising — were able to offset a slowdown in e-commerce," said Tom Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, in an interview on Thursday with CNBC's "Closing Bell." Forte recommends buying Amazon shares.