Chip shortage forces Ford to cut production of F-150, Bronco and other important vehicles

DETROIT – Ford Motor is cutting production next week of several key products due to an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The automaker on Friday confirmed production downtime next week for the Ford Bronco and Explorer SUVs; the Ford F-150 and Ranger pickups; the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover; and the Lincoln Aviator SUV at plants in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Mexico due to the parts shortage.

The automaker also is cutting some productions of the F-150 and Ford Transit cargo vans at plants in Michigan and Missouri.

The cuts signal the chip shortage that devastated the auto industry last year continues to linger. They come a day after Ford significantly missed Wall Street's earnings expectations due to lower-than-expected production caused by the supply chain issues, causing shares to tumble 9.7% on Friday.