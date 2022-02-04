Cramer's week ahead: This is a treacherous market filled with extreme stock moves

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered viewers his game plan for the next five trading days on Wall Street. The "Mad Money" host's lookahead came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their best weeks so far in 2022, finishing 1.5% and 2.4% higher, respectively. "This week we saw the true colors of what is a treacherous market," the "Mad Money" host said. If investors love a stock, there's "no level it won't be taken up to," he said. "But if it's hated? There are no depths it won't sink to. Either way ... it's likely to be an extreme." All revenue and earnings per share estimates are from FactSet.

Monday: Tyson Foods, Two-Take Interactive and Simon Property Group

Tyson Foods Q1 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.93

Projected revenue: $12.17 billion Cramer said the company's quarter should provide insights into the country's meat supply chain, which has experienced a host of challenges during the Covid pandemic. Take-Two Interactive Q3 earnings release after the close; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.12

Projected sales: $868 million Take-Two's quarter will provide a glimpse into how much of the pandemic-related surge in gaming has stuck around, Cramer said. "[CEO] Strauss Zelnick is the straightest of straight shooters. If demand is waning, he's just going to say it." Simon Property Group Q4 earnings release after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m.

Projected EPS: $2.89

Projected revenue: $1.25 billion

Tuesday: Centene, Pfizer, Chipotle, DuPont and Peloton

Centene Q4 earnings before the open; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 98 cents

Projected revenue: $32.5 billion "I think it's a takeover target and I bet we'll get a very good quarter," Cramer said of the health insurer. Pfizer Q4 earnings before the bell; conference call at 10 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 87 cents

Projected sales: $24.16 billion Cramer also said he expects very good numbers from Pfizer. DuPont Q4 earnings before the open; conference call at 8 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 99 cents

Projected revenue: $4.02 billion "The great industrials have had a real up and down time in this market and I fear this could be DuPont's down time, which is why we finally decided to ring the register for a terrific profit for the charitable trust," Cramer said. Chipotle Q4 earnings after the close; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $5.25

Projected sales: $1.96 billion Cramer said Chipotle's quarter is the one he's most interested in Tuesday. "I think it could do low double-digit same-store sales versus last year's already excellent numbers and that should cause the stock to ignite," he said. "Raw costs are always a problem in the business, though." Peloton Q2 earnings after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: Loss of $1.22

Projected revenue: $1.14 billion Cramer said he's looking for a host of updates from Peloton's management after the exercise equipment maker's stock has been pummeled in recent months. One topic that is likely to come up is The Wall Street Journal's report Friday that Amazon has approached Peloton about a potential deal, Cramer said.

Wednesday: CVS Health, PepsiCo, Disney and Mattel

CVS Health Q4 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 8 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.83

Projected sales: $75.66 billion "I expect a very good quarter from CVS [because of] Covid testing, but what happens next?" Cramer said. "Have they monetized the vaccination seekers? That would take it to the next level." PepsiCo Q4 earnings release before the open; conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.52

Projected revenue: $24.24 billion Cramer said he was surprised the beverage giant's stock fell 1.6% Friday, suggesting he'd pick up some shares ahead of the quarterly print. Disney Q1 earnings release after the close; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 73 cents

Projected revenue: $20.27 billion Cramer said he thinks the media and entertainment giant does not get enough credit for the value of its intellectual property. "This isn't Netflix. It isn't Facebook. It's a one-of-a-kind growth vehicle. It is not stagnant. It is not dead, and that's why I'd like to build a bigger position ahead of the quarter for my trust," he said. Mattel Q4 earnings release after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 33 cents

Projected revenue: $1.66 billion "I think there could be a whole new slate of toys and entertainment from CEO Ynon Kreiz, who's been a turnaround whizz," Cramer said.

Thursday: Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cloudflare and Zendesk

Coca-Cola Q4 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 41 cents

Projected revenue: $8.98 billion While Cramer said he expects a good quarter from Coca-Cola, he specifically mentioned looking for updates on the beverage maker's partnership with Molson Coors on a Topo Chico hard seltzer. "I think this is the next big spiked [beverage]," Cramer said. Twitter Q4 earnings release before the bell; conference call at 8 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 33 cents

Projected revenue: $1.58 billion It's unclear whether Twitter's digital ad business faces challenges like Facebook parent Meta or is growing just fine like Amazon or Alphabet, Cramer said. "I think we'll find out that it remains the same old plodding Twitter when it reports—a company that has nothing we truly want to pay up for," Cramer said. Cloudflare Q4 earnings after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 0 cents

Projected revenue: $185 million Cramer said he's anticipating "great numbers" from the cybersecurity firm, but "I don't expect anyone to care" because the stock is out of favor on Wall Street. Zendesk Q4 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 18 cents

Projected sales: $371 million Cramer said he's keeping an eye out for an update on Zendesk's pursuit of Momentive Global, a deal which activist investor Jana Partners has urged Zendesk to drop.

Friday: Under Armour, Cleveland-Cliffs and Goodyear Tire & Rubber