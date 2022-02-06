What fear of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike says about future stock market volatility

A trader works, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is seen delivering remarks on a screen, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 26, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

A few weeks ago when Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at his post-FOMC meeting press conference whether a 50-basis point rate hike was on table, he did what a Fed chair is supposed to do: he wouldn't rule it out, and stuck to his more general talking points, which are more hawkish, about the economy being stronger than the last time the Fed began a tightening cycle. "We fully appreciate that this is a different situation. If you look back to where we were in 2015 '16, '17, '18 when we were raising rates, inflation was very close to 2 percent, even below 2 percent. Unemployment was not at our estimates of natural rate. And growth was, you know, in the 2 to 3 percent range. Right now we have inflation running substantially above 2 percent and, you know, more persistently than we would like. We have growth -- even in forecasts, even in the somewhat reduced forecast for 2022, we still see growth higher than, substantially higher than what we estimate to be the potential growth rate. And we see a labor market where, by so many measures, it is historically tight. ... We haven't made -- to your specific question, we really have not addressed those questions. And we'll begin to address them as we move into the March meeting and meetings after that." At least five times during his press conference, Powell made a statement about how different the economy is this time, and it was so much on his mind that his last reference to the strength of the economy was a reminder to his audience about how many times he had said something to that effect during the press conference. Market history since World War II says when the Fed starts hiking, stock returns will be on average more modest, but not necessarily negative, and in the months ahead of a Fed rate hike, the stock market does well, with the greater pressure on stocks coming once the hikes actually begin. This year has not followed that script, with a terrible January, and even though last week the S&P 500 rebounded, it is still down more than 5% year-to-date and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by roughly 3.5% as of Friday. Fear of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike — alongside a Wall Street scurrying into more hawkishness itself, with Bank of America now predicting seven rate hikes this year — is one factor that has unsettled the market and introduced greater volatility for investors already prepared for a central bank at the end of an easing era. But has the fear of a 50-basis point rate hike in March ever been realistic? The debate isn't only limited to the U.S. Last week, the Bank of England voted 5-4 to raise rates by 25 basis points in the fight against inflation — four members voted in favor of a 50-basis point increase. The odds of a 50 basis point rate hike at the start of a new Fed tightening cycle have moved around quite a bit, roughly doubling in recent weeks before moving back down when several Fed presidents — including Fed officials known to be more hawkish and more attuned to inflation ahead of peers on the FOMC — spoke last week about moving gradually even if at the same time they ruled no policy move out prematurely. "Ideally, you always want to go gradually," Kansas City Fed President Esther George told an audience at the Economic Club of Indiana. "If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I'm going to lean into that . . . If moving in successive meetings makes sense, I'll be comfortable with that," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an interview with the FT a week ago. A day later, Bostic told Yahoo Finance of a 50-basis point hike in March, "That's not my preferred setting [or] policy action for the next meeting." The odds ticked higher again after the big jobs number on Friday which defied pessimistic expectations about omicron's impact on hiring, though the Fed has maintained throughout Covid waves that each one has proven to have less of an impact on the economy.

The recent rate hike history

Recent Fed history does suggest that if the Fed moves by 50 basis points it is not likely to be its first move in a hiking cycle. A May 2000 increase of 50 basis points came after five bumps of 25 basis points from June 1999 to March 2000, and was the last rate increase of the cycle. The 50 and 75 basis point moves in 1994 – 1995 (May, August, November, February) came after three bumps of 25 basis points (February, March, and April 1994). As is in the 1999 – 2000 rate hike cycle, these larger moves marked the end of monetary policy tightening, according to a review of the moves by DataTrek Research. "History says the Fed leaves 50 basis point moves (or greater) for the middle to end of a tightening cycle, but remember that Chair Powell has explicitly said the current environment is different from the past," DataTrek Research's Colas wrote in a recent analysis. "Futures are putting low odds on a March 50 bp hike but that could easily change if incoming data shows inflation is still accelerating."

For John Ryding, chief economic advisor at Brean Capital, there is a disconnect between the logical case for a 50-basis point hike and actual understanding of how this Fed acts, starting with the principal that the sooner the Fed acts, and the more aggressively it acts in the short run, the less they have to do in the long run. This idea was once an established principal of the central bank, which past Fed vice chairman Alan Blinder called "the stitch in time" philosophy. In the 1990s, Blinder warned that the Fed needed to act in anticipation of economic conditions rather than use the Bunker Hill "wait until you see the whites of their eyes" approach, which is a recipe for failure. "By the time you see the whites of their eyes, they've already shot you right through the heart. ... You try to save nine by stitching in time," Blinder said in a 1995 speech. But to Ryding's mind, if the Fed were more serious about trying to get ahead of inflation than the market already expected, it would have raised rates already. Not only did the Fed pass up the opportunity to raise rates in January, which was expected — but which a majority of respondents to CNBC's Fed Survey thought would have been the right move to make given how far behind the Fed is on inflation — but the Fed is still buying bonds in February, "$30 billion worth," Ryding noted, "even with all it already knows about the economic situation. If it still isn't willing to say that it is time to stop adding to the balance sheet, that doesn't sound to me like a Fed ready to raise by 50 basis points," he said.

Did the stock market get too hawkish?

The volatility in stocks, and the big rebound last week led by strong earnings in some of the largest technology companies, may be a reflection that Wall Street potentially went too far to other side of the Fed monetary policy spectrum, too hawkish — led by the Bank of America call for seven rate hikes — and causing too much near-term bearishness in the stock market. There was good reason for a market overreaction to the Fed's own hawkishness. It was only last September that the FOMC anticipated no rate hikes in 2022. By December, only one member thought there would not be a rate hike and the median was three. Changes are occurring swiftly. Powell's non-answer on a 50-basis point rate hike, meanwhile, doesn't say anything more than that the process has to play out among Fed members. "Powell can't say, 'No, we will not do 50 basis points unless you know every members is of that mind. It's very difficult. So he has to respect the process," Ryding said. But the fact that several top Fed officials seemed to downplay a 50-basis point hike last week isn't necessarily a strong signal, let alone commentary Ryding would define as "walking back," at all. The Fed prepares markets for bad news, and at this point the market is already prepared for the idea that the central bank is leaning into the idea of doing more rather than less to tame inflation. The bank also would never rule out any specific policy move ahead of time, and remains data-dependent. And if it were to end up doing less, that is not a change it would feel the need to prepare the market for in advance.

"When it comes to market participants catching up, they have a tendency to run from one side of the boat to other and that takes the market with it, and that's something of what we saw. ... I will guarantee you, if there is any chance of the Fed doing 50 basis points, we will all be in no doubt about it," Ryding said. The Fed has other options, too. The financial market has too much cash that it doesn't know what to do with and has been giving back to the Fed in the reverse repo market, and $1.5 trillion in bank reserves more than the banks need. All this liquidity has to be soaked up, and lots of adjustment on the balance sheet are yet to be made, and that balance sheet unwind won't occur at the "glacial" pace it did last time. "That won't be case this time," Ryding said, which the Fed has made clear is its position though details remain scant.

The DNA of this Fed

The market's shifting view on a 50 basis point hike in March may continue to move around, but being too bearish in the short-term doesn't mean the market is not underestimating the degree of monetary restraint that will eventually be needed to rein in inflation. Even if the Fed is of the mind to stick with a 25-basis point hike in March, it will come back in May with a much better idea of where the economy is and have the option to pursue a 50-basis point hike at that point if warranted. Ryding says based on everything we have seen and heard from the Fed to date, it is much more likely that if they are inclined to go above 25 basis points at any point, it isn't before May. "50 is just I think out of character for this Fed, and they have additional strategies," Ryding said. "I don't think the adjustment is about doing more than expected at the March meeting. It's fleshing out the skeletal details we have on the balance sheet." Ryding's forecast is four rate hikes this year — and if he had to choose between three and five, he would lean to five based on his inflation forecast. And eventually, he does think the Fed becomes more hawkish, just not yet. "To come out of the blocks with a 50-basis point rate hike is not in this Fed's DNA," he said. And until there is more recognition of the upside risk to inflation as becoming reality in the Fed forecast, policy won't get tighter than expected. "Eventually, I do think the Fed will have to do more than the market expects, but not in the near term," he said. When the VIX hit 40 before last week's stock market rebound, it was a sign of stocks being oversold, but that volatility will remain a feature of the market. "Volatility has to be a theme because we've been spoon Fed for many, many years, for the best part of the past decade, we've never been surprised, and the Fed has moved very gradually, but now it doesn't know what it will do."

It's either more now or later for Powell