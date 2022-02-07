Veteran strategist David Roche on bonds: 'Short the whole lot of them'

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 08, 2021 in New York City.

Investors should short government bonds with higher interest rates now being "inevitable" around the world, a strategist has advised.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday, David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, shared his fixed income outlook amid an uncertain economic climate.

"In terms of bonds alone, my stance is that I would be short the whole lot of them," he said. "Short [German] bunds, which have now got a positive yield, short BTPs in Italy and short U.S. Treasurys ... I would say I would most certainly be short [U.K.] gilts too because we're going to see quite a phenomenal inflationary spiral in the U.K."

European sovereign debt yields ticked higher across the board on Monday morning, with the yield on Germany's two-year government bond rising by 3.5 basis points to -0.215% — its highest since September 2015. Yields on German five-year bonds also briefly rose to their highest since 2018. Last month, German 10-year bund yields rose above zero for the first time in almost three years.

Meanwhile, Italian 10-year yields rose to 1.776% on Monday, the highest they've been since May 2020, and yields on Italian two-year bonds were at their highest since mid-2020. In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to around 1.9014% by 10:30 a.m. London time after a strong surge in the previous session.

Yields move inversely to bond prices, and "shorting" an asset like a bond is where traders place bets believing that their value will fall.