National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, February 8, 2021.

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved 15 boxes of White House records that had been sent to former President Donald Trump's resort-home Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives as required by law, the agency said Monday.

The documents include a letter to Trump from his predecessor, President Barack Obama, as well as Trump's self-described "love letters" with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the National Archives' actions, citing people familiar with the records.

In a statement to NBC News Monday afternoon, the National Archives confirmed that it arranged for the transport of 15 boxes of presidential records out of Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, residence in mid-January "following discussions with President Trump's representatives in 2021."

Trump's representatives "have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the statement said.

All of those records should have been handed over to the National Archives directly from the White House once Trump left office in January 2021, as required by the Presidential Records Act, the agency noted.

That law "mandates that all Presidential records must be properly preserved by each Administration so that a complete set of Presidential records is transferred to the National Archives at the end of the Administration," U.S. Archivist David Ferriero said in the statement.