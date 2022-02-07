Calendly is a way to tell people when you're free for a meeting — but some techies hate it

It's been a wild few weeks in tech, from Microsoft's record-setting $69 billion agreement to buy Activision Blizzard to a frenzied stretch of earnings reports that saw Netflix and Facebook in panic-selling territory, while Amazon had its best rally since 2015.

Amid all that noise in mega-cap land, Twitter made sure that smaller-dollar tech debates continued to rage with wildfire-like intensity.

Enter Calendly.

Calendly is a nine-year-old start-up based in Atlanta that runs a website where people show what times they're available so others can book meetings with them. Its $3 billion private market valuation, according to PitchBook, is novel in the era of the decacorn.

As the recipient of a Calendly link, you open up a website containing a calendar, select a day, see available times and "confirm" a slot. Then you enter your contact information, and Calendly will generate an invitation that will pop up on both participants' calendars.

The rather innocuous app became the center of a hot-button controversy late last month, after Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Sam Lessin posted a tweet criticizing people who use it.

"When someone sends you a Calendly link and asks you to slot yourself on their calendar, they are telling you that you are less important than they / and that ALL of their current meetings are 'more important' than whatever you need them for — it is a 'get in line' move," Lessin wrote.

Dissenters loudly proclaimed that he was taking things too personally. Lessin tweet supporters were thankful that someone was finally standing up for the masses. One person tweeted that asking for a meetup to get advice and then sending a Calendly that only has openings during regular business hours is "rude as hell."

Thousands posted opinions about Lessin's message. Some of it was flattering; much could be viewed as deflating.

Tope Awotona, Calendly's founder and CEO, took the approach of any attention is good attention. On Twitter, he said he appreciated "a huge spike in signups" and offered an added dig, thanking Lessin "for all his portfolio cos that rely on Calendly to win and delight customers."

Patrick Moran, Calendly's marketing chief, spoke to CNBC last week about the immediate aftermath from a randomly-timed event in the company's history. (A company spokesperson said the CEO's schedule was booked.)

User growth spiked, Moran said, and not just from free users. Paying businesses signed up as well, keeping Calendly's chief revenue officer plenty busy.

"Let's just say our current CRO is super-excited about the inbound demand that was created from some pretty remarkable names out there," Moran said.

Calendly boasts over 10 million users and says its enterprise customers include software companies like Asana and Okta. It's a product that gets a lot of free exposure, because people receive Calendly invites from people in their network who want to set up a meeting. That's why Lessin knows so much about it.

Awotona decided to start Calendly based on his own experience working in sales, and he used his savings and retirement funds to get the company off the ground.

"One day I was looking to schedule a meeting, and it took way too many emails to get it done, and I became frustrated," he said in a 2019 video.