Abu Dhabi Ports surges 15% after raising $1.1bn in latest UAE IPO

Shares in Abu Dhabi Ports Group surged 15% on its debut on Tuesday, after raising 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in a share sale, marking the first in a series of highly anticipated listings for the United Arab Emirates this year.

Abu Dhabi Ports, now trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as ADPORTS, operates 10 ports in the UAE, a terminal in Guinea and several logistics and industrial zones. Its flagship Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi was the first deep-water and semi-automated container port in the GCC region.

"The cash proceeds from this primary issuance will be used to fund the company's organic and inorganic growth plans, allowing the company to accelerate its local and international expansion plans," the company said in its investor filing.

Abu Dhabi Ports is owned by ADQ, the UAE's third largest sovereign wealth fund. ADQ will remain the majority shareholder with a 75.44% stake in the company. ADQ also transferred 22.32% stake in Aramex and a 10% stake in the National Marine Dredging Company to Abu Dhabi Ports prior to the sale, according to filings.

Reuters also reported that Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC took a 7.4 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Ports ahead of the listing through its subsidiary company Al Seer Marine, which bought 375 million shares worth 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.74 million) in total.