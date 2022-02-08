Japan stocks set for lower start as global market volatility lingers

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as global market volatility lingers.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,240 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,200. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,248.87.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.22% in morning trade.

Investors in Asia-Pacific will monitor tech stocks in the region, after the Nasdaq Composite led losses overnight among the major indexes stateside, falling 0.58% to 14,015.67.

The S&P 500 also declined 0.37% to 4,483.87 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed just 1.39 points to 35,091.13.