SoftBank plans to take Arm public after Nvidia's $66 billion takeover deal collapses

Nvidia's planned acquisition of Arm from SoftBank has collapsed due to "significant regulatory challenges," the companies said in a joint release Tuesday.

The deal was originally announced in 2020 and had a value at the time of $40 billion in Nvidia stock and cash.

SoftBank said Arm will now prepare for a public offering within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Arm makes technology that is at the core of every smartphone processor, including Apple's iPhones and Android devices running on Qualcomm chips. It counts nearly every major semiconductor company as a client.

The deal faced scrutiny since it was announced. Arm, a British company, is a neutral supplier to several competing tech giants. Qualcomm and Microsoft both use Arm's main technology, its instruction set, and publicly opposed the deal.

In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the transaction on antitrust grounds. Last year, U.K. competition authorities announced a probe into the sale.