CNBC Pro

Barclays initiates coverage of this Chinese EV stock, sees more than 40% upside

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades GM on 2022 guidance, raises concerns about EV shift
Hannah Miao43 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Uber, Clorox, Chipotle, Walmart & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProStruggling Netflix needs to consider drastic options including selling itself, Needham's Martin says
Hannah Miao
Read More