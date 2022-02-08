Machines are getting better at writing their own code. But human-level is 'light years away'

Computers are getting better at writing their own code but software engineers may not need to worry about losing their jobs just yet.

DeepMind, a U.K. artificial intelligence lab acquired by Google in 2014, announced Wednesday that it has created a piece of software called AlphaCode that can code just as well as an average human programmer.

The London-headquartered firm tested AlphaCode's abilities in a coding competition on Codeforces — a platform that allows human coders to compete against one another.

"AlphaCode placed at about the level of the median competitor, marking the first time an AI code generation system has reached a competitive level of performance in programming competitions," the DeepMind team behind the tool said in a blogpost.

But computer scientist Dzmitry Bahdanau wrote on Twitter that human-level coding is "still light years away."

"The [AlphaCode] system ranks behind 54.3% participants," he said, adding that many of the participants are high school or college students who are just honing their problem-solving skills.

Bahdanau said most people reading his tweet could "easily train to outperform AlphaCode."

Researchers have been trying to teach computers to write code for decades but the concept has yet to go mainstream, partly because the AI tools that are meant to write new code have not been versatile enough.

An AI research scientist, who preferred to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to talk publicly on the subject, told CNBC that AlphaCode is an impressive technical achievement, but a careful analysis is required of the sort of coding tasks it does well on, versus the ones it doesn't.

The scientist said they believe AI coding tools like AlphaCode will likely change the nature of software engineering roles somewhat as they mature, but the complexity of human roles means machines won't be able to do the jobs in their entirety for some time.

"You should think of it as something that could be an assistant to a programmer in the way that a calculator might once have helped an accountant," Gary Marcus, an AI professor at New York University, told CNBC.

"It's not one-stop shopping that would replace an actual human programmer. We are decades away from that."