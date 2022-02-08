What it would take for the government to cancel federal student loans

Under pressure from Democrats, advocates and borrowers, the White House is looking at actions it might be able to take to forgive federal student debt.

The country's outstanding federal student loan balance exceeds $1.7 trillion, eclipsing credit card and auto debt. Average debt for a bachelor's degree recipient has tripled over the last three decades, to $30,000 today from less than $10,000 in the early '90s. A quarter or more of borrowers are estimated to be in delinquency or default.

There's no precedent for sweeping loan forgiveness carried out by the government. Experts say the closest example may be when there was cancellation of the taxes due on forgiven mortgages in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for all.

Such a move would cost around $377 billion, and would reduce the number of Americans with student debt to around 30 million from more than 40 million today, according to estimates by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz.