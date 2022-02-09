London set to miss out on another hot tech listing as SoftBank eyes U.S. for Arm IPO

LONDON — British chip designer Arm, often called the crown jewel of the U.K. tech industry, is set to shun its home market and list in New York, dealing a major blow to the British government and the London Stock Exchange in the process.

The firm will likely be publicly listed on the tech-focused Nasdaq stock market within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, according to Masayoshi Son, the CEO of Japan's SoftBank, which owns Arm.

"The U.S. ... that's the market that we are looking at when it comes to listing Arm, and most likely Nasdaq," Son said in a press briefing Tuesday. "But wherever it is, the U.S. is the market that we're looking at for the listing of Arm."

Arm was spun out of an early computing company called Acorn Computers in 1990. The company's energy-efficient chip architectures are used in roughly 95% of the world's smartphones and approximately 95% of the chips designed in China. Arm has around 6,000 staff globally and 3,000 in the U.K.

It was dual-listed in London and New York up until 2016, when SoftBank bought it for $32 billion. The U.K. government hailed the sale of of Arm to SoftBank as a major success at the time but now it's reluctant to see the semiconductor firm in the hands of an overseas company or listed on an overseas stock market. The ongoing global chip shortage has made nations around the world think about where chips are designed and manufactured.

After acquiring Arm, SoftBank tried to sell it to U.S. chip giant Nvidia but the companies announced on Tuesday that the deal collapsed due to "significant regulatory challenges." The deal, probed by antitrust regulators in the U.S., the U.K. China and Europe, was originally announced in 2020 and had a value at the time of $40 billion in stock and cash.

"We are excited to go to plan B," Son said Tuesday. He added that plan B is to have a "big IPO" that will be one of the largest ever in the semiconductor sector.