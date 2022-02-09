Putin weaponizing gas supplies to Europe will be 'deeply damaging' for Russia, says Dan Yergin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to pay the price if he were to "weaponize" gas supplies to Europe as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, says energy expert Dan Yergin.

As such, the more likely scenario is that gas supplies could be disrupted because of violence in the region, rather than as a result of being weaponized, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"So [Putin] could weaponize it on a broader sense, and then Europe would have to scramble — but it will be deeply damaging to his future market for natural gas if he were to do it," said Yergin, who is vice chairman of IHS Markit. "I think more likely would be disruptions that occur because of violence in the region, combined with the sanctions."

Russia provides more than 30% of Europe's natural gas, and Europe's gas markets are linked by a network of pipelines, some of which pass through Ukraine.

Yergin warned last month that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is an overhang on the gas market.

The Kremlin has used energy as a tool to exert political pressure before. It cut off Ukraine's gas supply due to a price dispute in 2006, and again in 2014, after it annexed Crimea. In 2009, Russia again cut off gas supplies — this time to Europe through Ukraine.