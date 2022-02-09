Samsung launches new Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets to take on Apple

Samsung launched a slew of new smartphones and tablets at its Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, in a bid to take on the latest products from Apple.

The company's new Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup features three new models: the standard S22, a slightly more expensive S22+ and the top-of-the-line S22 Ultra. The S22 and S22+ start at a price of $800 and $1,000, respectively, but you'll have to shell out a cool $1,200 if you want the most advanced model.

The S22 is the smallest of the pack, sporting a 6.1-inch display. The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen, while the S22 Ultra is the biggest of the three, coming with a 6.8-inch panel.

The latter two devices can connect to new, superfast 5G networks, while Samsung said all three models support the next generation of Wi-Fi, known as Wi-Fi 6.

Each phone is designed with an aluminum frame and comes with chemically enhanced glass on both the front and back.

The S22 and S22+ will be released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The S22 Ultra comes in each of those colors, as well as burgundy.

In terms of photography, Samsung's S22 and S22+ models both come with a three-lens camera system, including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel main lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The S22 Ultra, meanwhile, features a 108MP main camera and two 10MP telephoto lenses for more advanced zooming.

Samsung touted its use of artificial intelligence in the new phones to improve photography and make scrolling smoother. The company also said its AI algorithms can analyze how people use their phones to optimize their internet connection.