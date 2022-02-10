Stock futures are flat following a steep sell-off spurred by hot inflation

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street spurred by the hottest inflation reading in four decades.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 30 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.

Thursday's rout in risk assets came as Treasury yields spiked in reaction to data that showed consumer prices surged more than 7% last month, the highest gain since February 1982. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 2% for the first time since 2019, while the rate-sensitive 2-year yield soared more than 26 basis points at one point in its biggest intraday move since 2009.

The hotter-than-expected inflation reading prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for accelerating rate hikes — a full percentage point increase by the start of July.

Futures market also repriced rate-hike odds as CME data pointed to a near-100% chance of a 50-basis-point increase at the March meeting. Meanwhile, the market is forecasting a more aggressive schedule for the rest of this year, calling for as many as seven hikes.

"The Fed has a Goldilocks and Three Bears Problem, since moving quickly and persistently off of policy that is too easy clearly needs to happen," Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, said in a note.