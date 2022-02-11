White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics, urges Americans to leave

Any Americans still in Ukraine should leave "immediately," the White House said Friday, as it warned that Russia could potentially launch an invasion of the country "any day now" — possibly even during the Olympics.

"Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours," President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said during a press briefing.

Those remarks echoed Biden's own warning for U.S. citizens in Ukraine to "leave now" during an interview Thursday evening with NBC News' Lester Holt. "This is a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said.

Sullivan noted that the U.S. is not certain that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a final decision to invade Ukraine. But "it may well happen soon," he said.