Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drive tanks during tactical drills at a training ground in the Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 7, 2022.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe.

The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.

In November, 160 members of the Florida National Guard, assigned to the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, deployed to Ukraine to train with local forces.

"The Secretary made this decision out of an abundance of caution — with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind — and informed by the State Department's guidance on U.S. personnel in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote in a statement.

"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior State Department official said that the diplomatic staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will be reduced to the "bare minimum."

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share details of the State Department's posture in Ukraine, also issued fresh warnings to U.S. citizens that have not yet departed the country.

"It is past time for private citizens to leave Ukraine," explained the senior State Department official.

"American citizens should not expect that the U.S. military is going to rescue them in Ukraine at the last minute. That's not going to be happening in this scenario. And that's why it is past time for them to leave Ukraine," the official added.