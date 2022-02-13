CNBC Pro

Buy these dividend expanders while the Fed is hiking, Trivariate Research says

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProConflict playbook: How investors can protect their portfolios if Russia were to invade Ukraine
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProBMO says 'Growth at a Reasonable Price' is the right strategy now and these are the top GARP stocks
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProWhat investors should know about buybacks, including these top 'buyback monsters'
Bob Pisani
Read More