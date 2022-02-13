Chevrolet reboots, updates 'The Sopranos' intro for surprise Super Bowl ad

Chevrolet rebooted and updated the introduction sequence of the HBO show "The Sopranos" for a surprise Super Bowl ad for its new electric Silverado pickup truck.

The 60-second ad, called "New Generation," aired during the first quarter of the game without the General Motors brand releasing any previews or teasers ahead of time, a practice that has become common place for Super Bowl advertisers.

The commercial includes many of the same shots as the original introduction, but instead of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, it's the mob boss' daughter, Meadow, played by Jamie Lynn Siegler, in a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

"It's a different way of showcasing 'The Sopranos' and showcasing Chevrolet, and it felt like the nice thing to do," Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing, told CNBC. "When you have a truck this important to our business, there's really no other logical platform to do this."

The spot features the original theme song of the show, "Woke Up This Morning" by British band Alabama 3. It ends with the reunion of Meadow with her brother, A.J., played by Robert Iler, and actor John Cusack, who does voiceovers for Chevrolet, saying: "The first-ever, all-electric Chevy Silverado. A whole new truck for a whole new generation."

The ad was directed by David Chase, creator and director of the show, with assistance of Phil Abraham, director of photography for "The Sopranos" original title sequence. The hit show aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

Majoros said the company didn't want to tease the ad because the team "liked the notion of a big statement that can come out of nowhere."

The last time Chevrolet had an ad presence at the Super Bowl was in 2015. It was another surprise commercial that made it appear a TV blackout had occurred just before the game was about to start. The spot touted the company's Chevrolet Colorado pickup that featured built in 4G LTE to assist in watching the game in the event of a real power outage.

"The Sopranos" reboot is the second Super Bowl ad for GM this year. The company earlier this week released a 60-second ad ahead of the game starring actor and comedian Mike Myers reclaiming his role as Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" spy comedy trilogy.