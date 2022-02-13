EV start-up Polestar takes shots at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Volkswagen in Super Bowl ad

Electric vehicle start-up Polestar, which is expected to go public this year, used its first-ever Super Bowl ad to indirectly take shots at its competitors, including Tesla and Volkswagen.

The 30-second spot, called "No Compromises," is simple and to the point. It features shots of the company's Polestar 2 electric vehicle with the word "No," followed by words and phrases directed at other traditional Super Bowl commercials and car companies.

Words following "No" during the ad range from general terms such as "epic voiceovers" and "dirty secrets" to "dieselgate" – referring to a former diesel emissions scandal with Volkswagen – and "conquering Mars" – a critique on Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, who has plans to land humans on Mars by 2026.

The commercial ends at "No. 2" and then "Polestar 2," the company's all-electric performance car.