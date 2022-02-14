Did you sign up for free credit monitoring after massive 2017 Equifax data breach? Keep an eye out for an email or letter

In this article EFX

Your ticket to free credit monitoring for four years may be sitting in your inbox. If you signed up for this service a couple of years ago as part of the settlement from the 2017 massive data breach at credit-monitoring firm Equifax, you should have received information (or will by Feb. 25). It should come as either an email or mailed letter that includes instructions on how to activate your service, according to the Federal Trade Commission. "This is kind of the payoff … for pretty much everyone who was subject to the Equifax data breach," said John Ulzheimer, a credit expert and president of the The Ulzheimer Group in Atlanta.

Inflation eroded pay by 1.7% over the past year In the wake of Equifax's 2017 data breach, which compromised the personal information of roughly 147 million consumers — including names, birthdates and Social Security numbers — the company ended up as the target of multiple lawsuits and reached a settlement in 2019 with the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and all U.S. states and territories. As a result, consumers who were affected by the breach had the option of signing up for either up to $125 or free credit monitoring at all three of the largest credit reporting firms: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. (Consumers who sought cash payments should visit the settlement claims administrator's website for updates, Equifax told CNBC.) After implementation was delayed due to legal challenges, the settlement received final court approval last month.

The free credit monitoring service is being offered through Experian. You can sign up through the Experian IdentityWorks website with an authorization code provided in the information you receive. Or you can call 1-877-251-5822. "It may seem confusing to sign up with Experian for something that happened with Equifax … but ultimately it's Equifax footing the bill," Ulzheimer said. You do not provide any payment information to enroll. And if signup instructions arrive via email, be sure it is from the Equifax Breach Settlement Administrator (info@equifaxbreachsettlement.com). You will not be contacted by phone about the settlement.