Here’s the outlook for bitcoin as geopolitical tensions heat up and interest rates rise

The bitcoin narrative could be tested this week as investors monitor tense developments between Ukraine and Russia and weigh the possibility of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage point, in March. The largest cryptocurrency by market capital currency has long been regarded by early investors and enthusiasts as a safe haven asset – one that ideally could offset risk in investors' portfolios and limit exposure to negative shocks. However, in recent months bitcoin has has been trading like equities, specifically like riskier growth-oriented stocks. It's still recovering from a big drop from earlier in the year, when rising rates led investors to shed positions in tech and other risky assets. "Bitcoin is labeled by some as a stateless currency and it has indeed performed well in the past when there were geopolitical tensions, so we could expect some demand as a safe haven asset," said Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank. However, "the change in the landscape made bitcoin fragile to the U.S. stock market volatility, so bitcoin investors may not be able to feel at ease until the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border starts to settle down," he added.

Crypto winter for a few months

The price of bitcoin is about 10% down for the year, according to Coin Metrics, and about 38% from its November all-time high. With a rising rate environment, tech and growth stocks could remain in a chokehold for a while. That means if this is crypto winter, a term that refers to an extended bearish period, it could last for several months more. "If we are in a bear market we'll see another eight or nine months of sideways to down [movement], which is an opportunity for the tourists to leave the market and the real players to continue building this technology," said Chris King, CEO and founder of Eaglebrook Advisors. Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies, said a resistance level at $46,730 should remain intact this week. Support is near $37,360, but bitcoin doesn't look in store for a near-term test, she added. Seasoned crypto investors have been here before and are rarely spooked by extended low periods. Bitcoin has only experienced one crypto winter before: In 2018, its price crashed by about 80% from its then all-time high. The market has evolved significantly since then.

Setting the stage for the next bull market