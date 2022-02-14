Market pullback will be worse than Crimea if Russia invades, Goldman Sachs says

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand guard at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels in the town of New York in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 9, 2022.

The hit to stock markets from a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine would be worse than that seen after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to Goldman Sachs Chief Global Equity Strategist Peter Oppenheimer.

Global stocks tumbled on Monday as fears of an imminent invasion intensified, with a number of countries urging citizens to flee Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that an incursion could come "any day now," and Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia within 48 hours.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell sharply on Monday morning, and Oppenheimer said European stocks will remain beset by volatility until uncertainty over the geopolitical situation in Ukraine subsides.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Wall Street later in the day and markets in Asia-Pacific closed in negative territory. Oil prices also spiked to a seven-year high. Germany's DAX, with its heavy exposure to Russian gas, fell 3.4% on Monday, mirroring its fall in 2014.

"If we look at some of the recent episodes — if we look at the annexation of Crimea, for example — we think it pushed the risk premium up by about 20 basis points, which had roughly a 5% impact on the equity market, and this would probably be bigger," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday.

"So the sort of moves that we're seeing – perhaps an adjustment of risk premia between 20 and 40 basis points, – that could in itself reduce the equity market by a little bit more than 5% seems reasonable."

'Temporary setback'

In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula, sparking international outcry and a wave of economic sanctions, and military experts have likened the extraordinary buildup of Russian forces at the Ukrainian border in recent weeks to that which preceded the previous invasion.

"When Russia moved against Ukraine in the first half of 2014, euro zone economic sentiment barely wobbled," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.