Global semiconductor sales top half a trillion dollars for first time as chip production gets boost

Global semiconductor sales topped half a trillion dollars for the first time, as companies ramped up production to meet demand amid a worldwide chip shortage, a top industry association said.

In 2021, global semiconductor industry sales reached a record $555.9 billion, up 26.2% year on year, the U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) said on Monday.

The industry shipped a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units last year.

"In 2021, amid the ongoing global chip shortage, semiconductor companies substantially ramped up production to unprecedented levels to address persistently high demand, resulting in record chip sales and units shipped," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

"Demand for semiconductor production is projected to rise significantly in the years ahead, as chips become even more heavily embedded in the essential technologies of now and the future."

The global chip crunch hit industries across the board from consumer electronics to automakers, and companies became unable to deal with the demand for and shortage of products.

It has also led to governments and lawmakers around the world scrambling to secure chip supplies and invest to bring manufacturing of semiconductors closer to home.