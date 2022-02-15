House probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenas Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward, 5 others over 'alternate electors'

Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward speaks during the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas Tuesday to Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, GOP State Sen. Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and four others over their alleged efforts to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results.

Individuals included in the latest batch of subpoenas allegedly tried to send "alternate electors" to Washington to vote for then-President Donald Trump in key swing states won by President Joe Biden, the select committee said.

That includes Ward, who also "apparently spoke with former President Trump and members of his staff about election certification issues in Arizona," committee Chair Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., said in a letter, citing documents on file with his investigation.

The Arizona Republican Party did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the subpoena.

In a letter to Mastriano, Thompson wrote, "we understand that you spoke with former President Trump about your post-election activities."