Watch live: Biden addresses nation on Ukraine-Russia crisis

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the highly combustible situation at the Ukrainian border, where the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops has stoked fears that an invasion could be imminent.

Biden is expected to reiterate the United States' willingness to engage with the Kremlin in hopes of de-escalating the crisis through diplomacy.

The president will also make clear that the U.S. "is prepared for every scenario," the White House said.