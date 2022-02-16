'Everyday Millionaires' author says these are the five things that most millionaires have in common

Odds are high that you know at least one millionaire. More than 1% of the world's adults have enough assets to fit the definition, according to the Credit Suisse 2021 Global Wealth Report.

Chris Hogan, radio host and author of the book "Everyday Millionaires," surveyed more than 10,000 of those wealthy individuals to figure out their secret to success.

Hogan quickly learned that most millionaires aren't the spendthrifts and jet-setters you see represented on television.

"These are regular, hardworking, everyday people. They're not flashy," he said. Most of them accumulated their wealth over time by making wise decisions, according to Hogan.

And having a particular mindset almost universally contributed to their success, Hogan said. He found that around 97% of millionaires surveyed believed they were in control of their own destiny.

That is much higher than the 55% of the general population Hogan found to hold the same opinion.

Check out this video to see the other beliefs and practices that more than 90% of millionaires apply to their money.

