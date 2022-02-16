This ETF is designed to help fight heart disease while making you money. Here’s how

It's an ETF looking to make you money while saving lives.

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART), which is comprised of companies providing treatment for heart disease, is up 11% since its launch last year.

"The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF is designed to help investors do well while doing good," New York Life Investments' Wendy Wong told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

HART's current portfolio includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Apple (AAPL), Novartis (NVS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The ETF, powered by Index IQ, sees a portion of fees go toward supporting the American Heart Association's fight against heart disease.

The association directly funds cardiovascular medical research in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by heart disease. The funds received through the HART ETF provide much of this funding, said Wong, her firm's head of sustainable investment partnerships.

"The American Heart Association uses [the funds] to support its Social Impact Fund," she said. "This addresses health inequalities in under-resourced communities."

New York Investments' support has accelerated the growth of the Social Impact Fund by nearly three times, according to Wong.

The HART ETF is significant in the ESG space as well, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon said in the same interview.

Lydon called the partnership a great example of "[making] sure that we're not only doing right but feeling good about it at the same time and maybe learning how we can help our family do a better job of staying healthy."

HART is outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year, down about 5% versus the benchmark index's 6% loss.

Disclaimer