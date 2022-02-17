Think banks, debt collectors need reform? The Biden administration wants to know

The Biden administration is trying to empower consumers to help rewrite the rules governing how banks, lenders and other financial institutions can treat customers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — a federal agency created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis — said Wednesday it will let the public submit a rule-making petition directly to the agency.

The Dodd-Frank Act, signed in July 2010, established the watchdog to protect consumers from unfair, abusive and deceptive financial practices — a response to the risky loans that tipped the U.S. into a deep recession.

The bureau polices banking, mortgages, student loans, debt collection, credit cards, credit reporting and payday loans, among other areas. This broad consumer oversight hadn't previously been the primary focus of any federal agency.

Now, the public can ask the bureau to pursue a new financial rule, or change or repeal an existing regulation.

The petitions will help officials identify consumer protection issues worthy of reform or in need of further clarification, the bureau said. They're also intended to limit the power of lobbyists, who are "paid to influence the agency's rulemaking agenda behind the scenes," it added.

"Americans should be able to easily exercise their Constitutional rights without hiring a high-priced lawyer or lobbyist," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, who was appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in September. "Our new program will broaden access to the agency's rulemaking process."