With limited inventory due to a computer chip shortage, 82% of consumers are paying above sticker price for a new car

When purchasing a new car these days, it may feel a lot like you're giving your dealership a fat tip.

To that point, 82% are paying above sticker price for new vehicles, according to new research from Edmunds.com. That compares to 2.8% a year ago and 0.3% in early 2020.

Amid the auto industry's persisting struggles with limited inventory due to an ongoing computer chip shortage, consumers have largely been forced to deal with prices that are up 12% year over year, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average amount paid for a new car is $45,717, which is $728 more than the average manufacturer's suggested retail price of $44,989, according to Edmunds' research, which is based on transactions in January. A year ago, the average amount paid was $2,152 below MSRP — and two years ago that discount was $2,648.

While part of the reason for the inflated prices is wealthy consumers' willingness to pay extra for the car they want, there are plenty of individuals paying a premium because they need transportation and don't have another choice, Edmunds said.

Additionally, automakers aren't offering much in the way of incentives because they generally don't need to. In January, nearly 53% of vehicles were sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership (some of them pre-ordered by consumers), according to an estimate from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. The average number of days for a car to sell once it hits a dealership is 19 days, down from 51 days a year ago.