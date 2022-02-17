CNBC Pro

Stocks at risk of bearish 'head-and-shoulder' pattern, Bank of America chart analyst says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stocks in Goldman's 'quality' portfolio feature high margins and strong balance sheets
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProWant to put some money to work in India? Here are JPMorgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas' favorite sectors
Saheli Roy Choudhury
CNBC ProGoldman says the case for commodities 'has rarely been stronger'
Pippa Stevens
Read More