The cost of long-term care is rising amid staffing shortages. How to cover these expenses

Long-term care expenses are growing, with sizable hikes for home-based services as the industry struggles to meet soaring demand from aging Americans.

That's according to Genworth's 2021 Cost of Care Survey, a yearly report covering nationwide senior caregiving.

While the median yearly costs rose across all provider types, home-based expenses — such as home health aids for bathing, dressing or eating, and homemaker services for cooking, cleaning or errands — grew by double-digit percentages in 2021.

The annual median cost for home health aids grew by 12.5% to $61,776, and homemaker services increased by 10.64% to $59,488 in 2021, a growing expense for those aging in place.

"Our research indicates that people typically prefer home-based care options," said Patrick Gantz, customer insights senior manager at Genworth.

Indeed, nearly 80% of adults age 50 and older want to stay in their homes as long as possible, according to a survey from AARP, a percentage that has been consistent for more than a decade.