Retiring and enrolling in Medicare: You may need to appeal premium surcharges if your income is dropping

If you're retiring and signing up for Medicare, there's a chance you'll be assessed extra monthly charges — at least at first.

While most enrollees pay the standard premium amounts for Part B (outpatient care) and Part D (prescription drugs), about 7% of Medicare's 63.3 million beneficiaries end up paying extra because their income is high enough for "income-related monthly adjustment amounts," or IRMAAs, to kick in.

However, that surcharge is based on your most recent tax return available — which may not accurately reflect a reduction in income when you retire. And although you can appeal IRMAAs, it's generally not something you can do ahead of your Medicare coverage kicking in or before the Social Security Administration sends you a "benefit determination letter."

"Often we see beneficiaries get a bill for the standard premium just after the Part B enrollment, and then they get a second bill weeks later with the addition of the IRMAA," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

"Since the Social Security Administration is not making that initial determination in time for the IRMAA to even make its way on the first premium bill, you don't want to be trying to ask for reconsideration of a decision that has yet to be made," Roberts said.

For 2022, IRMAAs kick in for individuals with modified adjusted gross income of more than $91,000. For married couples filing joint tax returns, the surcharges start above $182,000. The extra charges increase at higher income thresholds.