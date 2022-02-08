Here's who can file taxes to the IRS for free this year

Tax filing season is underway.

Most Americans should be able to file their 2021 tax returns to the IRS for free.

About 100 million Americans, or roughly 70% of people filing taxes in the U.S., are eligible to submit their tax returns to the IRS at no cost, according to the agency. Even more Americans may be able to submit their 2021 tax returns at little or no cost through other tax-preparation programs.

There are also other underused services that can help people this tax season, said Tania Brown, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta and financial coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on financial security.

"There are free options; they do not necessarily have to pay to get their taxes done," she said.

Here's what you need to know about filing for free.

IRS Free File program

Many Americans are eligible to file their taxes for free through the IRS Free File program, which is a public-private partnership between the agency and the Free File Alliance, a group of tax preparation companies with online software such as TaxAct, FreeTaxUSA and others.

In 2020, 4.2 million Americans used the Free File program for their 2019 taxes, according to the IRS. While that was a nearly 50% increase from the previous year, more could still use the program.

If your annual gross income in 2021 was less than or equal to $73,000, you can use one of the Free File software programs to submit federal taxes free of cost. In addition, some products will also let you file your state taxes for free. The software generally includes step-by-step instructions and help for filers.

This year it may be especially important for Americans to use the service, as it will help them file electronically. The IRS has recommended that people file online and receive any refunds through direct deposit this year to avoid delays.

To use the program, you must go through the IRS site — not directly to a tax preparer. The program opened Jan. 14.