German chancellor says the West has to 'work very hard' to find energy sources beyond Russia

The receiving station for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stands at twilight on February 2, 2022 near Lubmin, Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told CNBC that the West has to work "very hard" to find alternative sources of energy beyond Russia as talks of potential sanctions intensify.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the annual Munich Security Conference, Scholz stressed that much of the West is reliant upon Russia's energy supplies.

"There is a lot of exports of oil, coal and gas from Russia to many countries – there is also a big [export] of oil to the United States," he said Saturday.

"So we all have to work very hard to produce a situation where we have alternatives. It's necessary that we also make it feasible that there is good cooperation – that we come back to a situation where there is not this confrontation … This is what we are working for."

Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year.

It follows much talk from Western officials over recent weeks about sanctioning Russia — and its energy industry in particular — if it invades Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning to invade its neighbor but has amassed an estimated 150,000 troops near the border.