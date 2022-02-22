77% of homebuyers face unexpected repair costs in first year of ownership, survey finds. Here's how to head off surprise expenses

Ah, the joys of homeownership … until something breaks and there's no landlord to call.

If you just moved into your new home or are in the market for a house, be aware that 77% of homeowners have dealt with an unexpected issue that required shelling out money for a repair in their first year of owning their house. That's according to a recent survey from insurance firm Hippo.

Among first-time homebuyers, the share was slightly higher, at 81%.

"Many homebuyers … are vastly unprepared for what's waiting for them as homeowners," said Courtney Klosterman, home insights expert at Hippo.

More from Personal Finance:

The 'money talk' couples should have before marriage

8 in 10 consumers pay above sticker price for new car

Here are 3 ways to spend your tax refund this year

With demand for homes strong amid tight inventory and interest rates generally low during 2020 and 2021, home prices have been climbing unabated. The median price reached $350,300 in January, according to the National Association of Realtors. That's 15.4% more than a year earlier, when the median was $303,600. More than 6 million existing homes sold in 2021, the highest number since 2006.

Some buyers have ended up in bidding wars — and 68% of homeowners in the Hippo survey said they paid above asking price. It also has become more common to bypass a home inspection or to make the purchase not contingent upon that process, said Steve Wilson, senior underwriting manager at Hippo.

"You should get it done, even if it wasn't part of the purchase," Wilson said. "It will highlight some of the things that you may need to pay attention to."